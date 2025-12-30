Angel Studios announced that it doubled its paying membership, Angel Guild members, to two million after just crossing the one million threshold in March 2025.

In a press release, the company stated, “Since quarter-end, the company achieved 25%-member growth, allowing it to cross the two-million-member milestone ahead of year-end and less than a year after surpassing one million members in March 2025.”

Angel Studios Co-Founder and CEO Neal Harmon said, “Reaching two million Guild members is a validation of our audience-centric model and the values-driven stories we champion. Strong collaboration between the Guild and our filmmaker partners is our creative engine, and this growth demonstrates that our members want to participate in directly shaping the entertainment they enjoy. As we expand our slate, we are focused on distributing films and television series that earn exceptionally high audience satisfaction, in theaters and on the Angel platform.”

In the press release, the company touted its growing slate of programming including films and TV shows such as Tuttle Twins, Homestead, The Wingfeather Saga, and David, “The growth in the Angel Guild is a result of the company’s strategic focus on broadening its film and television series slate. Since the beginning of the year, Angel has introduced 430 new films, television episodes, and specials to the platform while giving Guild members unprecedented influence over which stories are produced and distributed.”

The company added, “In addition to expanding its story pipeline, Angel has made meaningful progress in owning its highest-performing franchises. This includes the recently announced transactions to acquire the DAVID franchise, Tuttle Twins, Homestead, and The Wingfeather Saga, which strengthen Angel’s library and deepen its ability to serve and retain audiences seeking values-driven entertainment.”

The news comes in the wake of Angel Studios’ David posting impressive box office numbers. The film had an opening weekend of $22 million and added another $12.5 million in its second weekend, just a 43% drop. Overall, the film has grossed $52.4 million domestically.

The company also has a number of films in the works for next year including Solo Mio, a romantic comedy starring Kevin James, Kim Coates, and Alyson Hannigan as well as Young Washington starring Kelsey Grammer, Mary-Louise Parker, Sir Ben Kingsley, and William Franklyn-Miller as George Washington.

NEXT: Alleged X-Men-Focused 'Avengers: Doomsday' Trailer Leak Channels Epic Baldwin IV Scene From 'Kingdom Of Heaven'