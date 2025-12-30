Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Guitar Man's avatar
Guitar Man
27m

My mom is an Angel Guild member as well. My brother watched a review of David and the guy who reviewed it said that Angel Studios is becoming what Disney was before Walt Disney's passing, a studio that focused on moral truth infused into its content.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture