Angel Studios announced it has partnered with The Fairly OddParents’ creator Butch Hartman for a new Christmas special titled The Christmas King!

The new special from Garden Production and Butch Hartman Studios follows Lenny the Lion and Lucy the Lamb who find the first snowflake of Christmas and have to deliver it to the Christmas King before it melts. The catch is that if they don’t deliver it on time, no one can have a Merry Christmas!

“Anyone working in the family entertainment sector has enormous admiration for what Angel is providing for families all around the world seeking values-based stories,” said Hartman. “Like Angel, our mandate is to provide quality and safe programming that sparks the imagination and enhances the lives of young people and their families. When like-minded people come together like this, it’s a win all around.”

The special is created, executive produced, and directed by Hartman, who also wrote all the songs for the special. The voice cast includes Matt Lanter, James Arnold Taylor, Cristina M. Medina, Brian Stivale, and Hillary Phillips.

The special’s creative team also includes Ramiro Olmos as creative director, Nick Kalmar and Stephen Picher as co-directors and Taylor Bradbury as producer.

“Butch and his team consistently create exceptional stories that families can enjoy together,” said David Fischer, Director of Acquisitions and Business Affairs for Angel. “My wife and I are always on the hunt for quality projects that not only entertain, but instill positive values. The Christmas King! is a perfect way for families to come together and celebrate the Christmas season.”

The special arrives exclusively on Angel platforms on December 11th.

