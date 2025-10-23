Angel Studios released its first teaser trailer for its upcoming animated film David.

The film adapts the Biblical story of David and his rise from a young shepherd to the king of Israel.

The official synopsis states, “In a kingdom torn by fear and corruption, a shepherd boy is called to stand against a giant and the darkness behind him. With nothing but faith, courage, and a sling, he defies an empire and awakens the heart of a nation. From the quiet hills of Bethlehem to the roar of the battlefield, his journey will shape kings, test hearts, and reveal that the greatest strength is found in trust, not power.”

DAVID is the movie for families this Christmas — a film that reminds us why we go to the theater together,” said Brandon Purdie, EVP & Head of Theatrical and Brand Development at Angel Studios. “As seen in the teaser trailer, this story captures the heart of the boy who faced a giant — a celebration of courage, faith, and the power of believing in something bigger than yourself. We’re seeing incredible excitement from theater owners and families alike. DAVID is more than a movie — it’s a cinematic event that will bring generations together this Christmas.”

“What an incredible moment to finally reveal the story that the most wonderful team has been working on for over a decade. A story that has been woven into the tapestry of the human experience for over 3000 years. We are so delighted to be able to share it with the world and hopefully inspire a whole new generation to stand in the face of fear and conquer the giants they face,” says director Brent Dawes of Sunrise Animation Studios.

Creator Phil Cunningham also added, “I couldn’t be more thrilled that this film is releasing during the holiday season, where families can put down their phones and come together in the theater to be inspired by David’s hope, courage, and faith. Our greatest wish is that audiences of all ages will be inspired by David’s story and reminded of the power of trusting God through every challenge.”

The film stars David Wickham as adult David while Brandon Engman voices David as a youth. Brian Stivale voices Samuel.

The movie arrives in theaters on December 19th.

