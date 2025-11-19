Angel Studios released a new trailer for its upcoming animated musical, David.

The film adapts the Biblical story of David from a young shepherd boy who steps up to defend his nation from the Philistines and the giant Goliath to being pursued by his own king Saul.

The official description states, “From the songs of his mother’s heart to the whispers of a faithful God, David’s story begins in quiet devotion. When the giant Goliath rises to terrorize a nation, a young shepherd armed with only a sling, a few stones, and unshakable faith steps forward. Pursued by power and driven by purpose, his journey tests the limits of loyalty, love, and courage—culminating in a battle not just for a crown, but for the soul of a kingdom.”

The movie is directed by Phill Cunningham and Brent Dawes based off a script written by Dawes, Kyle Portbury and Sam Wilson.

It stars Phil Wickham, Brandon Engman, Brian Stivale, and Miri Mesika. The film features music by Joseph Trapanese.

Angel Studios reported earlier this month that the film’s presales are the highest in the company’s entire history hitting nearly $3 million in pre-sales by November 13th.

Head of Theatrical and Brand Development at Angel Brandon Purdie touted, “The film has already pre-sold millions in tickets, surpassing Angel’s previous pre-sales records, and theater chains across the country are expressing tremendous excitement. We can’t wait to share this animated musical with audiences nationwide.”

President of Angel Jordan Harmon added, “The early success of DAVID is no surprise. Our audience chooses which stories reach theaters, and the Angel Guild has embraced DAVID with the highest scores ever recorded. This is a powerful, values-driven animated musical that unites families and uplifts hearts – the perfect story to celebrate the holidays.”

“Angel continues to deliver compelling films that resonate with audiences across our circuit, and DAVID is no exception,” said Cinemark SVP of Global Content Strategy and Analysis Justin McDaniel. “We are seeing strong early enthusiasm from moviegoers, and its release during the Christmas holiday makes it a fitting choice for families seeking inspiring and faith-filled entertainment. We look forward to bringing DAVID to our immersive auditoriums this December.”

