Angel Studios released a brand new series, Miracle, that documents real world miracles.

The 8-episode series released to Angel.com and the Angel App at the end of September. The show is hosted by Bear Grylls and each episode “explores a true, life-altering moment of divine intervention—from impossible medical recoveries to unexplained resurrections—captured through cinematic storytelling and raw personal testimony.”

The show’s creator Kimberly Clarke explained why she decided to make the show, “Following my own personal miracle healing, I set out to create a series that brings these powerful stories into the mainstream. By combining firsthand accounts with scientific and medical documentation, our goal is to present modern miracles in a way that is both credible and deeply inspiring.”

Joanne Moody, who is also one of the co-creators of the show and the subject of its second episode, provided more details, “MIRACLE is a series that dares to ask, what if divine healing wasn’t a myth, but a modern phenomenon?”

She added, “It’s a riveting, cinematic journey where the boundaries of science and faith blur, revealing extraordinary stories of hope, healing, and the unexplained. Get ready for a show that will challenge everything you believe about medicine, miracles, and the human spirit.”

Grylls also touted the show saying, “For those who wonder if miracles still happen today—watch this. These stories are humbling, inspiring, and deeply moving. I can’t wait for the world to experience them.”

Here is the Episode Breakdown:

September 30 – Episode 1: Dr. Josh Brown, “Terminal Logic” A brilliant neuroscientist confronts a terrifying diagnosis that shakes his scientific worldview and opens him to a journey of faith and healing.

Music: Terrian – “Testimony”

October 6 – Episode 2: James Drain, “From Darkness, To Light” Once lost in trauma and despair, James discovers a flicker of something beyond the pain—leading to an unexplainable turning point.

Music: Phil Wickham – “The Day I Met You”

October 13 – Episode 3: Joanne Moody, “Beyond All Limits” After surviving years of unrelenting pain and near-death experiences, Joanne must make a daring choice that invites healing and hope.

Music: Rita Springer – “Proof”

October 20 – Episode 4: Adrian Caraballo, “The Boy Who Believed” A young boy’s fight for life inspires a global movement and challenges what science believed was possible.

Music: Natalie Grant – “Miracles”

October 27 – Episode 5: Chris Gunderson, “Fed by Fire” After a life of medical struggle, Chris’s quiet strength becomes a testimony to the power of prayer and perseverance.

Music: Andrew Ripp – “Mercy Room”

November 3 – Episode 6: Micah Nichols, “Mercy In Motion” Struggling with a mysterious illness, Micah receives a life-changing phone call that sends waves of healing far beyond his own story.

Music: Sara Reeves + Evan Ford – “Signs”

November 10 – Episode 7: Dane & Lauren Shambrook, “Life; Unexpectedly” Told they’d never have children, this couple dares to believe—and finds joy born out of heartbreak.

Music: Joe L Barnes – “Hem of the Healer”

November 17 – Episode 8: Jeff Markin & Dr. Chauncey Crandall, “Hope & a Heartbeat” Declared dead for 40 minutes, Jeff’s story should have ended—until a quiet voice prompted one final act that changed everything.

Music: Ryan Ellis + Eris Ford – “Beautiful Things”

