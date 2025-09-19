Angel Studios showed off a new trailer for its upcoming film I Was A Stranger, which received a title change ahead of its theatrical release.

Director Brandt Anderson’s film, which was originally titled The Strangers’ Case has been renamed to I Was a Stranger, ahead of its initial theatrical release on December 31st and its wide release on January 9, 2026.

The film, which has been featured at 40 film festivals and won the Amnesty International Film Award at the 2024 Berlinale, “unfolds against the backdrop of the Syrian Civil War. It follows Amira (Yasmine Al Massri), a pediatric surgeon, and her daughter, whose tragedy sparks a chain of events connecting five families across four continents in a story of resilience and hope.”

Angel Studios’ Global Head of Theatrical Distribution and Brand Development Brandon Purdie explained the change to the film’s title ahead of its theatrical release, “After extensive market testing that targeted all age groups and demographics, we responded to audiences who overwhelmingly resonated with changing the title to I WAS A STRANGER. The new title powerfully brings the film’s heart and spirit to inspire compassion and empathy across borders into sharper focus.”

He added, “I WAS A STRANGER is more than a film, it’s a call to see each other’s humanity."

The cast for the film includes Omar Sy, Yahya Mahayni, Ziad Bakri, Constantine Markoulakis, and Jason Beghe.

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to share I WAS A STRANGER with a broader audience through Angel,” said writer/director Andersen. “This story has resonated with viewers all over the world and I believe the themes of empathy and courage are more important than ever.”

