Angel Studios shared a new update on the pre-sales for its upcoming animated musical David revealing it has “surged close to $6 million.”

In a press release, Angel Studios shared that the film has “strong domestic theatrical presales, which have surged close to $6 million, outpacing any prior Angel theatrical release, including The King of Kings.”

This new announcement comes less than two weeks after Angel revealed that David had hit nearly $3 million in presales and was the highest in Angel’s history.

On top of Angel Studios announcing sales have surged to nearly $6 million, box office analyst Shawn Robbins shared that the film will at minimum earn $15 million in its opening weekend at the box office.

For comparison, The King of Kings, which Angel Studios released ahead of Easter this year, grossed $19.3 million in its opening weekend. The film went on to gross $60.2 million domestically and another $18.1 million internationally for a global gross of $78.3 million.

Angel Studios looks to increase that international haul as it will release David in at least 43 international markets.

“This is our most ambitious international release schedule yet, driven by tremendous exhibitor confidence and a story that transcends borders,” said Jared Geesey, EVP and Head of International at Angel. “From Europe to Latin America, audiences are leaning in because David speaks to something universal—courage, faith, and hope. We’re honored to bring this animated musical to families everywhere.”

David stars Phil Wickham (GRAMMY-Nominated Artist, Dove Award Winner), Brandon Engman (Bull Run, Mick Skylark: Mini Golf Prodigy), Brian Stivale (The Garden, Copycat Killers) and Miri Mesika (Meorav Yerushalmi, Three Mothers). The film is directed by Phil Cunningham (Jungle Beat) and Brent Dawes (Jungle Beat), and is written by Dawes, Kyle Portbury (Young David, The Hopeful), and Sam Wilson (Jungle Beat), featuring music by Joseph Trapanese (The Greatest Showman, Straight Outta Compton).

David will be released in the U.S. on December 19, 2025.

