Angel Studios shared a new trailer for its original series The Wayfinders.

The series follows three high schoolers as they find themselves transported from their ordinary life into a realm of magic and monsters. They are befriended by a rogue, a priestess, and a werebear as they seek to find a home. But along the way they will delve into dungeons, battle a tyrant prince, and uncover a prophecy that may hold the key to both this magical realm they find themselves in as well as their own.

“This trailer gives audiences their first immersive look at the world behind The Wayfinders,” said Brandon Purdie, Executive Vice President of Theatrical and Brand Development at Angel. “The Angel Guild has been enthusiastic about this series from the start, and we’re looking forward to sharing the full series with audiences.”

The series is created by Jason Faller and Kynan Griffin. It stars Evan Nikolas Fields, Tamara Smart, Vincent Mattis, Issy Knopfler, Sam Buchanan, and Mackenzie Crook.

It is directed by Glen Winter based off scripts by Adam F. Goldberg, Hans Rodionoff, and Justin Partridge.

The first episode of the series was released at the end of April, but the full season is expected to launch in December on the 16th.

The series will stream exclusively on Angel.com and the Angel App.

