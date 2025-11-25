Angel Studios shared a new trailer for Homestead: The Series that shows a growing army working its way to the Homestead where it aims to pillage the safe haven.

The series follows in the wake of the feature film starring Neal McDonough, which earned $20 million during its theatrical run and the first two episodes of the series that aired last year.

The show, based on Jeff Kirkham and Jason Ross’ Black Autumn book series “follows ex-Green Beret Jeff Eriksson, who leads his family to a fortified prepper compound after a nuclear detonation in Los Angeles plunges the nation into chaos. … The series explores survival, unity, and the strength of the human spirit in a collapsing world.”

Homestead: The Series is directed by Ben Smallbone with a cast that includes Bailey Chase, Charles Esten, Dawn Oliveri, Jill Wagner, and Jesse Hutch.

The first two episodes are already available to watch and the third episode debuted today. The series will release weekly on every Wednesday until the season finale, which will air on Christmas Day.

Here’s the full release schedule along with episode synopses:

November 26 – Episode 3: “No Straight Path” A betrayal from within forces the Homestead leadership to confront harsh realities, while a power struggle emerges that threatens the community’s fragile stability.

December 3 – Episode 4: “That Which Death Carves Away” A medical emergency forces the Erikssons to venture beyond the safety of the Homestead walls, into a landscape where desperate choices will forever alter their family’s path.

December 10 – Episode 5: “Catch a Falling Knife” As external threats grow more organized, the women of the Homestead step up to defend their home, while decisions made in secret set an irreversible course toward confrontation.

December 17 – Episode 6: “Evil Has a Certain Smell” Personal vendettas and strategic decisions collide as the divide between communities deepens, forcing Jeff to make an impossible choice that will determine his family’s fate.

December 24 – Episode 7: “Fighting for The Cross” On the eve of an inevitable clash, the community comes together for what might be their last peaceful moments, as unexpected allies emerge from the shadows of a broken world.

December 25 – Episode 8: “Maybe that’s what it took. Maybe it was worth it.” Outnumbered and outgunned, the defenders of the Homestead make their stand against overwhelming odds, where victory may demand the ultimate sacrifice.

The series is the most popular series on Angel with the company boasting that it is directly responsible for acquiring 253,000 new Angel Guild members.

