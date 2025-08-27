Angel Studios’ latest theatrical release Sketch has now arrived on the company’s streaming service.

The film, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and was recently released into theaters earlier this month, tells the story a young girl’s sketch book that falls into a magical pond and brings her drawings to life. The sketches descend on the girl’s town and chaos ensues. Her family must reunite and find a way to put a stop to the monsters that were never meant to be unleashed.

The movie was written, directed, and edited by Seth Worley. It stars Tony Hale, D’Arcy Carden, Bianca Bella, Kue Lawrence, and Kalon Kox. It was produced by Steve Taylor and Dusty Brown.

The film is now available to stream on Angel.com and through the Angel App for Angel Guild members.

Angel Studios President Jordan Harmon said, ““When the Angel Guild voted on and approved SKETCH to release with Angel, I was thrilled. This is the exact kind of movie that we want to release at Angel. Streaming will now make this story of family, resilience, and humor accessible to households everywhere.”

The film grossed $7.8 million at the domestic box office and added another $135,778 internationally for a global gross of nearly $8 million. The film had a production budget of $3 million.

NEXT: Noah Centineo To Star In Rambo Prequel Film From 'Sisu' Director