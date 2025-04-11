Angel Studios and Mofac Studios’ upcoming animated film The King of Kings, which loosely adapts the children’s book The Life of Our Lord and sees Charles Dickens tell the story of Jesus Christ to his son Walter, is expected to blow past initial opening weekend projects.

Back at the beginning of March, box office analyst Shawn Robbins shared that the film would only have an opening domestic weekend between $3 million and $7 million with a pinpoint prediction of $5 million. As for its entire domestic run he predicted it would do between $11 million and $34 million with a pinpoint of $22 million.

In his upcoming weekend forecast, Robbins predicted the film will have an opening weekend of $17.1 million. That’s an increase of 240% from the pinpoint prediction five weeks ago.

Deadline’s Anthony D’Alessandro predicted the film would do $12 million in its opening domestic weekend just two days ago.

However, Angel Studios revealed in a press release this morning the film has already “generated over $14.6 million in pre-sales.”

The distributor touted, “Those numbers place The King of Kings as the biggest opening weekend for an animated biblical film, a title previously held by The Prince of Egypt.”

The Prince of Egypt grossed $14.5 million back in 1998. That would be $28.5 million today when you account for inflation.

Angel Studios’ Global Head of Theatrical Distribution & Brand Development Brandon Purdie said, “Just like the Prince of Egypt drew families to theatres, our Angel Guild has supported The King of Kings through presales and strong word-of-mouth since it entered the Angel ecosystem.”

He added, “Charles Dickens had a tradition of sharing this story with his family and we hope that The King of Kings will become a part of the Easter tradition for families around the globe.”

