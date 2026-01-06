Angel Studios has acquired the distribution rights to Ritchey Cable’s Parable film and will stream the film on its platform later this week on January 8th.

The film features seven individuals who are locked inside a loft. Six of them wake up in the loft while a seventh lays on a bed. Upon waking up they discover hourglasses that are counting down the time as they try to figure a way out of the loft.

The official synopsis states, “Six strangers awake inside a loft with no memory of how they got there and no escape. A seventh individual lies lifeless on a bed. Hourglasses count down the minutes as they fight to find a way out. Viewers are invited into this poignant drama where vulnerable men and women take a journey together full of mystery and intrigue. Parable, dubbed ‘The Breakfast Club of a new generation, asks its audience to get to know the characters and consider whether any one of them looks unsettlingly familiar.”

Cable shared with The Courier back in February 2025 a little more about what the film is about, “The process they go through is self-discovery and they have to ask themselves some of the important questions in life in order to get out of the loft.”

Additionally, he shared that it was inspired by John Hughes’ The Breakfast Club, “I read an article about John Hughes when he made 'The Breakfast Club' that there were some things he pitched about staying in one location and they were able to create a film in a shorter amount of time. I was inspired by that.”

The film stars Brian Duong, Raquel Lebish, Wyomi Reed, Zarette Rogers, Cameron Stout, Sabrina Broyles, and Kelli Stuart.

