Another Lucasfilm Failure: 'Skeleton Crew's' Premiere Fails To Chart On Top 10 Streaming Originals List
The two-episode premiere for the latest Star Wars series, Skeleton Crew, failed to chart on the latest Luminate Top 10 chart.
Fandom Pulse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Luminate released their top 10 Streaming Originals: Television chart via Variety and Skeleton Cr…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.