Another Nigerian Author Comes Forward To Pile On SFWA's Embattled Diversity Hire Author Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki
Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki may have won a World Fantasy Award and gotten a Hugo Award Nomination, but other black writers are hungry to take his place in the SFWA clout system.
SFWA Board Member and World Fantasy Award Winner Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki has been disgraced after it came to light that he stole a white woman’s short story and labeled it as his own for a black-themed anthology. Now, another Nigerian award-winning writer has come forward to pile on the science fiction diversity hire as writers scramble to gain clout…
