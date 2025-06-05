Apex Publishing has been a part of the sci-fi establishment for the last couple of decades, best known for their Apex Magazine, but they were also tied to Diamond Comics Distribution, who hasn’t paid them, and they revealed they are in financial trouble and unable to pay some of their obligations.

We’ve seen this year start with quite the shake-up in science fiction and fantasy. Not only has Unbound Publishing gone out of business, leaving many authors in the dust and owed substantial amounts of money, but rumors are that Baen Books has financial troubles which has led to the creation of Ark Press as a direct competitor in their space.

Apex Publishing is a smaller operation, best known for their Apex Magazine, which has been in circulation and on the Hugo Award circuit since 2005. They also publish novels in science fiction and fantasy. And while they have a Patreon with several hundred supporters, apparently, it’s not enough to keep them sustained.