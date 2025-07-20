DC Comics is anti-American and has been increasingly pushing the message by trying to erase America’s influence on its heroes. Now, in its official history book written by Mark Waid, DC Comics has removed the Justice League Of America to further their descent into globalist messaging.

In the golden and silver ages of comics, most books were extremely patriotic. They cheered on American war efforts as well as went hard against communism in the name of American democracy. Characters like Captain America and Superman were presented as the ultimate patriots, willing to serve God and country against threats foreign and domestic.

At DC Comics, Superman had the motto, “Truth, Justice, And The American Way,” which has been pulled and removed from recent DC Comics intentionally in modern times.