Fandom Pulse

Laran Mithras
43m

Some of us have long known that nothing good comes out of the ADL.

It is anti-American, anti-Christian, and pro-Luciferian.

And for speaking the truth? Jonathan Greenblattstein awards you 4 out of 5 stars of anti-semitisms.

Many would damn me to hell for even saying this. Who are they? I know my Savior.

NeverForget1776
2m

Its long overdue that people start recognizing the nation of Israel and its assets like the ADL and AIPAC for what they are and that is not some religious faith but a ethnicity bent on the rule over all others thru blackmail, manipulation and bribery. You can say they do this out of fear, to ensure they are never the victims of genocide by another group again but that doesn't change the fact that Israel is not this innocent angel nation that they market themselves to be but a highly clever and crafty group set on convert global domination and they've made America their bitsch; an economic slave to Israel and it's war efforts. This example by the ADL is just one of many where their arrogance and cockiness has finally caught up with them

It was but a few years back that 2 on Netanyahu's cabinet tried to pass a law in Israel making the sharing of the Christian Gospel as punishable by jail time. SO much for Israel being a respectful ally. Netanyahu shut that own but only b/c it was blatantly overt and stupid and would hurt Israel's ability to manipulate American governance to benefit Israel. They demand absolute tolerance of their faith while demanding everyone else shut up about there's.

