Anti-Defamation League Lampooned As "Anti-Christ" As People Discover It Labels "Hail Christ" As A White Supremacist Slogan
The Anti-Defamation League is being rightfully lampooned as “anti-Christ” as numerous people discover that it has described the phrase “Hail Christ” as white supremacist slogan.
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
In the Anti-Defamation League’s Glossary of Extremism under the term “83” it claims the term is “the numeric code for ‘Hail Christ’ referring to the 8th (H) and 3rd (C) letters of the alphabet. It originated with adherents of Christian Identity, a racist and antisemitic religious sect, but has since also spread to some other white supremacists who avow Christian beliefs. Others may use 1483, which pairs 83 with 14, a reference to the 14 words.”
The Glossary entry has been around since at least 2022 based on web archives. Nevertheless, it was recently brought back to public attention and rebuked.
Father Calvin Robinson stated, “The ADL is anti-Christ. They are a bigoted anti-Christian hate group and should be proscribed like any other extremist organisation. Hail Christ!”
Kangmin Lee wrote, “Hail Christ. Ave Christus Rex.”
In a subsequent post he added, “We don't care about your silly hate speech designations. It doesn't work anymore. We will hail Christ as King over this nation and over the universe.”
Another user wrote, “I'm a black Christian woman. You mean to tell me the ADL is trying to dictate that I can't praise Jesus by saying "hail Christ" if I feel like it. Not you or anyone else on earth will be able to tell me what I can or cannot say regarding my Lord Jesus so stop trying.”
Starquest: Space Pirates of Andromeda novelist John C. Wright posted, “Ave Christus Rex. BREAKING: The ADL declares being Catholic is antisemitic, being Christian is antisemitic, being patriotic is antisemitic, being civilized is antisemitic, supporting Israel is antisemitic. The only thing that is not antisemitic is the Deep State. Curious.”
Podcaster and Catholic author of Christian Patriot: 12 Ways to Create One Nation Under God Dr. Taylor Marshall wrote, “Hail Christ! And Hail Mary, while we are at it.”
Numerous others simply responded writing, “Hail Christ”
NEXT: EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Father Calvin Robinson On Bringing The Culture To Christ
Some of us have long known that nothing good comes out of the ADL.
It is anti-American, anti-Christian, and pro-Luciferian.
And for speaking the truth? Jonathan Greenblattstein awards you 4 out of 5 stars of anti-semitisms.
Many would damn me to hell for even saying this. Who are they? I know my Savior.
Its long overdue that people start recognizing the nation of Israel and its assets like the ADL and AIPAC for what they are and that is not some religious faith but a ethnicity bent on the rule over all others thru blackmail, manipulation and bribery. You can say they do this out of fear, to ensure they are never the victims of genocide by another group again but that doesn't change the fact that Israel is not this innocent angel nation that they market themselves to be but a highly clever and crafty group set on convert global domination and they've made America their bitsch; an economic slave to Israel and it's war efforts. This example by the ADL is just one of many where their arrogance and cockiness has finally caught up with them
It was but a few years back that 2 on Netanyahu's cabinet tried to pass a law in Israel making the sharing of the Christian Gospel as punishable by jail time. SO much for Israel being a respectful ally. Netanyahu shut that own but only b/c it was blatantly overt and stupid and would hurt Israel's ability to manipulate American governance to benefit Israel. They demand absolute tolerance of their faith while demanding everyone else shut up about there's.