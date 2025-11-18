ArenaNet announced it partnered with 2weeks, a team of former ArenaNet staff, to create Guild Wars Reforged.

In a blog post, ArenaNet shared that on December 3rd it will release Guild Wars Reforged. This new update makes the game compatible with Steam Deck and provides support for modern controllers. Additionally, the game’s “UI has also been redesigned with larger text options, and the game has support for high DPI displays.”

The UI design “allows for easier navigation” and it introduces “a new quest tracking system and an on-screen control guide.”

It also updates the game’s audio and visuals. The blog post shared, “Dynamic sky bloom effects, new ambient occlusion, and lighting updates take better advantage of modern GPUs. Other visual touch-ups refine textures and make for a cleaner visual experience, while new positional audio support makes the world more immersive.”

The update will take effect for all players and ArenaNet made it clear that it “does not contain exclusive content or updates, but it simplifies the choice of what to purchase for new players.”

This won’t be the only update either. ArenaNet promised that it plans “to keep collaborating with our partners at 2weeks to make further improvements to the game in the future!”

For new players, this new update includes Prophecies, Factions, and Nightfall for $19.99. There are no subscription fees.

For returning players who have purchased just one of the campaigns you will be granted access to all of them through the update.

