Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
sleepdeprived_bear's avatar
sleepdeprived_bear
1h

I am surprised she can even read let alone recommending to read the source material. I am not surprised at her twisted conclusions as if she's propped up to spread a culture of death.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture