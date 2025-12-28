Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joe Katzman's avatar
Joe Katzman
4m

Props to Butler for keeping it classy.

People are policy, so tracking hirings/ firings in particular is a valuable service.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gridhunter's avatar
Gridhunter
22m

Thank you for providing us with these updates.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture