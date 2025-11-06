Predator Badlands producer Ben Rosenblatt revealed that Arnold Schwarzenegger is having conversations about returning to the Predator franchise.

Schwarzenegger starred as Dutch in the first Predator film back in 1987. His character was the lone survivor of special forces team that runs across the Predator in the jungles of Central America.

Speaking to Deadline, Rosenblatt revealed there are conversations to have Schwarzenegger return, “Obviously, the holy grail of Predator movies would be getting Arnold back in there. And it’s always been something in the back of our minds that it would be really great to see him come back to this franchise that he’s made iconic, and that’s made him iconic.”

“Arnold and Dan have met a couple of times now,” he revealed. “He’s been really interested in what we’re doing, he’s a real fan of what we’ve done so far, from what I understand. And we’re really excited. After Badlands, we’ll see and have more conversations. And hopefully we’ll get a chance to do something with Arnold because that would be awesome.”

Schwarzenegger previously declined returning to the franchise when Shane Black was working on his The Predator film. He explained to Yahoo! Movies, “They asked me, and I read it, and I didn’t like it — whatever they offered. So I’m not going to do that, no. Except if there’s a chance that they rewrite it, or make it a more significant role. But the way it is now, no, I won’t do that.”

His character is shown at the end of Hulu’s Predator: Killer of Killers animated series frozen on Yautja prime alongside Naru, and Danny Glober’s Mike Harrigan.

