George R.R. Martin is far too busy to work on The Winds Of Winter again. This time, it’s because he’s taking on a new role of a Hercules movie for Hollywood.

The excuses never end with the book that’s more than a dozen year’s late in A Song Of Ice And Fire to end what George R.R. Martin began in A Game Of Thrones.

At the beginning of 2024, he took to his blog to blame “toxic fans” for his inability to work.

"Toxicity is growing," George R.R. Martin wrote. "It used to be fun talking about our favorite books and films, and having spirited debates with fans who saw things different… but … it is no longer enough to say "I did not like [this] book … or [this] film, and here's why."… [people] would rather talk about the stuff they hate than the stuff they love, and delight in dancing on the graves of anyone whose film has flopped"

In September, he said he had mounting stress levels and spent too much time working on TV Shows to finish the one project everyone’s been waiting for from him, saying, “The first half of my year was pretty miserable.” He then cited the death of a friend as paralyzing his work efforts before saying, “Nor did I find much solace in my work.”

“Writing came hard, and though I did produce some new pages on both The Winds of Winter (yes) and Blood & Fire (the sequel to Fire & Blood, the second part of my Targaryen history), I would have liked to turn out a lot more.”

In December 2024, he spoke with The Hollywood Reporter to hint he may not get the book finished before he dies.

He told them, “Unfortunately, I am 13 years late. Every time I say that, I’m [like], ‘How could I be 13 years late?’ I don’t know, it happens a day at a time.”

While he has all of these excuses for not finishing A Song of Ice And Fire, it seems the reality is George R.R. Martin decides to get himself distracted as to not work on The Winds of Winter.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Martin was writing physics papers instead of working on the novel, but now he’s got an even lamer excuse for his time—opening a bar.

Then, he opened a new bar in Santa Fe, NM, called Milk of the Poppy, which opened on March 21st 2025.

YouTuber Daniel Greene of Fantasy News already vented his frustrations with Martin, saying that he believed Martin was never going to finish the book, which most fans are coming to terms with. But soon after this, Martin has unveiled yet another new project to work on outside of the book he has due to fans.

A new Hercules animated movie is in production, and Martin has joined the crew as a producer. Hollywood Reporter says the film will adapt the legend’s Twelve Labors, retold from the perspective of a farmer in 1920s Mississippi.

"If anyone understands the power of epic stories and expansive franchises, it's George R.R. Martin," said David Steward II, boss of production company Lion Forge Entertainment.

"With A Dozen Tough Jobs, we're reimagining a timeless legend through fresh, culturally rich lenses. This isn't just a retelling — it's a groundbreaking take, unlike anything audiences have seen before, grounded in history but pushing myth into uncharted territory."

At 76 years old, the more projects Martin takes, the less likely it’s going to be that the Winds of Winter ever gets delivered. It definitely appears like every excuse is being made not to finish the book. Perhaps he should turn to ChatGPT for help.

