Asmongold announced he’s pausing his daily streams in order to take care of his dad who was recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

In a lengthy post to X, Asmongold shared that his dad originally went to the hospital believing he was suffering from pneumonia. However, a test then showed he was suffering from “acute live failure that turned out to be pancreatic cancer.”

After being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, Asmongold shared that his father met with an oncologist and began chemotherapy treatment. He relayed, “The first week was fine but the day of the second treatment, by the end of it he was so f***ed up and had so much difficulty breathing that he didn't sleep more than an hour at a time. It was so severe I ended up sleeping on the floor next to his bed that night in case something went even more wrong.”

His father was then moved to the hospital after “his blood pressure was some insanely low number like 74/53 or something.”

All of this took place about a week ago and Asmongold revealed “there have been marginal improvements but in a general sense, things are not looking great, although I remain hopeful regardless.”

Given his father’s diagnosis, he announced he will be giving him his “full attention until it is resolved one way or another, which means streams will be on hiatus until that time comes.”

“Rest assured, there's nothing I'd rather do more than go live and continue on like I always do but my obligation to my father must take priority,” Asmongold added. “I don't have a timeframe or an expectation because of how uncertain things are right now, but I'll update you all when I know more myself.”

He concluded, “I know a lot of you guys have already reached out and just know that both I and my dad appreciate the kind words, thank you.”

I encourage everyone reading to pray for both Asmongold and his father. One can ask for the intercession of St. Peregrine, the patron saint of the sick and cancer patients.

Here’s one prayer you can recite:

O great St. Peregrine, you have been called "The Mighty," "The Wonder-Worker," because of the numerous miracles which you have obtained from God for those who have had recourse to you. For so many years you bore in your own flesh this cancerous disease that destroys the very fiber of our being, and who had recourse to the source of all grace when the power of man could do no more. You were favored with the vision of Jesus coming down from His Cross to heal your affliction. Ask of God and Our Lady, the cure of the sick whom we entrust to you. Pause here and silently recall the names of the sick for whom you are praying. Aided in this way by your powerful intercession, we shall sing to God, now and for all eternity, a song of gratitude for His great goodness and mercy. Amen.

