Zack Hoyt aka Asmongold advised FBI Director Kash Patel to target “freaks on social media” and “make insane asylums great again” following a shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church in Minnesota.

Following the shooting on August 27th, FBI Director Kash Patel shared an update on social media. He wrote, “As we continue to investigate yesterday’s barbaric attack from Robert Westman, the male subject, our teams have gathered information and evidence demonstrating this was an act of domestic terrorism motivated by a hate-filled ideology.”

Patel then provided some updates:

Subject left multiple anti-Catholic, anti-religious references both in his manifesto and written on his firearms

Subject expressed hatred and violence toward Jewish people, writing “Israel must fall,” “Free Palestine,” and using explicit language related to the Holocaust

He wrote a an explicit call for violence against President Trump on a firearm magazine

Finally, he added, “The FBI investigation is still ongoing. We will employ all of our counter-terror tools to ensure this is fully investigated and deterred .And as promised, we will continue to update when able.”

In response to this update from Patel, Asmongold wrote, “Yall need to get on top of the freaks on social media posting this same shit and gassing up future retards like the guy from yesterday.”

He concluded, “Also make insane asylums great again.”

However, in a video to YouTube he shared a very different take, “My take on this is that the trans isn’t the issue. The issue is that saying anybody that’s trans has any mental problems is considered politically incorrect and because of that nobody can address these problems because they’re afraid to. The majority of trans people do not act this way. But the ones that do are given free reign because nobody wants to criticize a trans person.”

“Remember whenever that f***ing retard, … the Battlefield clip of like that person that everybody thought was cheating and aim botting. And everybody started getting called transphobic for saying, ‘Hey, I think this person’s cheating in a video game.’ And then somebody replies, ‘Oh, so you want to kill trans people, huh?’ Big surprise. A lot of people don’t want to deal with that. They don’t want to deal with that. And so they don’t address this stuff honestly because they’re afraid of the tribal push back and that’s exactly what’s going on here,” he added.

Ironically, as Asmongold’s video continues Fox News’ Jesse Waters listed half a dozen cases of individuals infected with gender ideology committing violent acts.

After listening to this, he then appeared to backtrack and say, “It’s a big problem. It’s a huge problem. And the thing is that it’s socially acceptable for people like this.” From there he pointed to the Lieutenant Governor of Minnesota wearing a shirt reading “Protect Trans Kids” with a knife on it.

He then rightfully noted that these individuals “are not logical. They don’t think. They feel.”

Later in his video, Asmongold elaborated on this thoughts, “I think it’s really disappointing that people aren’t given the compassion and the understanding that I think that they as human beings deserve. And I think that there’s been a lot of misuse of their identity by people with ulterior motives and narcissistic tendencies that want to use them as a cross that they can nail themselves up on that have ended up demonizing the trans movement, have made these people into minstrels for them to dance around with, and act about how woke they are, and how forward thinking and progressive they are. Meanwhile, you have people like this that have legitimate mental health problems that need to have professional help that get ignored because you have these Karens that keep doing this and they try to protect this because they’re helping people. That’s the big problem. That’s the big issue.”

“And this is the difference between performative empathy and actual empathy: Performative empathy seeks to be seen as good and true empathy seeks to do good. The people that are enabling this, gassing it up, and trying to obfuscate where problems are and trying to use every single one of these issues as a soap box so they can talk about how good of a person they are. These aren’t empathetic people. They’re narcissists. They’re parasites. And they’re literally sucking the life out of the community. They’re damaging any sort of movement, any sort of progress the trans community has made at all in the last 20 years. These people are setting it back faster and farther than Donald Trump could ever even dream of,” he said.

Asmongold should take his own advice and actually start looking at things honestly because he clearly does not want to be honest and admit that gender and woke ideology is indeed one of the main issues at hand. Dr. Edward Feser explains that the “woke” phenomenon “is best understood as a new riff on the Gnostic-Manichean style of politics identified by Voegelin. There is the characteristic thesis that the everyday world is utterly suffused with evil – ‘systemic racism,’ ‘white supremacy,’ ‘patriarchy,’ ‘heteronormativity,’ ‘transphobia,’ and the like, all interlocked to form a suffocating structure of ‘intersectional’ oppression. There is the appeal to various forms of gnosis (Critical Race Theory, feminist theory, gender studies, etc.) that purportedly allow the adept to perceive this oppression in a way others cannot. There is the Manichean divide between those who are enlightened by this gnosis and the wicked who resist it.”

He goes on to compare this movement to the Cathar heresy that spread in northern Italy and southern France between the 12th and 14th centuries:

For example, the ‘transgender’ phenomenon evinces an alienation from the body and from the natural end of sex no less radical than that of the Cathars, and with comparable intellectual incoherence and moral disorder as its sequel. For the Cathar, the body is like a dark prison from which the spark of light that is the true self seeks release. For a “trans” person, his male body (for example) belies his true self as a “trans woman,” or as “non-binary,” or as having some other “gender identity.” For the Cathar not ready to advance to the status of the Perfect, the body’s appetites may nevertheless be freely indulged, even to the point of extreme debauchery, so long as procreation is avoided. For the trans person, the body’s sexual organs might be destroyed and refashioned so as to reflect his true gender identity, but they might instead be preserved and deployed in a manner that gratifies his governing sexual fetish. Thus do we have the bizarre claim that a “trans woman” is simply a “woman” full stop, even if “she” has male genitalia.

Dr. Feser also notes that “woke rhetoric often sounds superficially peaceful. But also like the Cathars, the woke nevertheless practice coercion and even violence when they judge it useful for advancing their cause. This includes doxxing and other forms of intimidation; rioting, looting, and even occupying large areas (as in 2020’s CHAZ protest in Seattle and the siege of the federal courthouse in Portland); the shutting down of roadways and the vandalism of paintings, public statuary, and the like as routine protest tactics; the mutilation of bodies in the name of “gender identity”; and the promotion of “gender transition” even among children, along with the imposition of extreme ideological curricula, against the wishes of parents.”

Furthermore, as Dr. Feser argues and Asmongold even touches on in his own comments this ideology “is fueled by seething envy and ressentiment directed against the natural order of things. These spiritual pathologies make any politics rooted in them especially militant, hateful, and impervious to rational persuasion.”

Finally, given these adherents are “impervious to rational persuasion” in order to combat it, Dr. Feser advocated that they be “met with police tactics and prison sentences harsh enough decisively to suppress them. This should be done with no greater severity than is necessary, but also with no less severity than is necessary.”

He emphasizes, “It would also be fatally naïve to treat wokeness as simply one political tendency alongside others, to be afforded the same respect and given the same voice. It should instead be treated the way we treat Nazism, segregationism, and other ideas that are inherently destructive of basic social cohesion – as something to be purged altogether from school curricula, government, and other institutions, as well as from respectable discourse. The state, therefore, not only should not favor it, but should not even be neutral about it. Rather, governments ought actively to work to extirpate wokeness from any and all institutions over which they have any power or influence.”

NEXT: Multiple Democrat Leaders Attempt To Minimize The Power Of Prayer Following Horrific Shooting At Catholic Church