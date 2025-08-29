Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
1h

Asmongold has no moral compass to anchor right and wrong. He's a compromiser who waffles, expresses a wavering opinion, and rakes in viewers.

He needs Jesus.

People need to back away from "influencers" like this and detach from being fed directionless and bland positions that do nothing except allow evil to advance. Society does not profit from anything Asmongold says - but he profits.

Folks: put your money where your morals are.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture