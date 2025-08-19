Aubrey Plaza is an actress who got popular through Parks and Recreation and is most recently known for her role in Agatha All Along, and she’s gone on Amy Poehler’s new podcast “Good Hang” to talk about her life, where she was asked about how she was feeling since her husband’s suicide.

While Plaza predictably started playing victim about the situation and stirring up emotional talking points about how she is struggling, living one day at a time, there’s a much darker side to the story of everything that’s been going on with her life, and as to the events surrounding her husband’s suicide.

Days before her husband died, Plaza was out with comedian Jerrod Carmichael, spotted with the man’s arm around her shoulder as if they were a couple. Page Six posted about this, making an insinuation that Plaza was cheating with the comedian.

While Poehler acted like Plaza lost her husband in the situation, the truth is that Plaza and her husband Jeff Baena separated months prior to this. In several reports, it appears as if Plaza, 40-years-old, decided to leave her husband which appears as if it included pursuing other relationships.

Plaza told authorities Baena “made concerning remarks” about one month after their breakup, where Plaza moved to New York to start her new life and apparently live the best her.

This is a common occurance in modern society with middle aged women abandoning their husbands in a last ditch effort to feel young again, and it left Jeff Baena in a position where he felt like he couldn’t continue on anymore.

While it’s unclear if his suicide was directly related to the picture posted on Page Six about Plaza being out with another man, clearly, he had trouble with the situation, and it was reported he had been in therapy because of having trouble dealing with his life being upended like this.

The couple had been dating since 2011, and though they had been married just three years, it was clear this was a long-term relationship that meant a lot to Baena and not as much to Plaza, who felt free to go about her life. This is exactly why divorce is forbidden in Christianity and why society has begun to collapse with divorce on demand, favoring women doing this in the modern age.

Plaza issued a statement upon his death that predictably said, “We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

Poehler put the situation in very friendly terms as she talked about it. “You lost your husband. You’ve been dealing with that…” she began before posing the question of how Plaza felt, ignoring the context of the situation.

Plaza responded, “Right in this very very, present moment, I feel happy to be with you. I feel, overall, I’m here and I’m functioning and I feel… you know, like I feel really grateful to be moving through the world. I’m okay. But, you know, it’s like a daily struggle.”

She’s made the situation about her and her feelings rather than owning up to the fact that she very much hurt a man who is no longer with us.

An account on X brought about the irony of the fact she was on a podcast named this saying, “You’re telling me her husband hanged himself and she went on a podcast called GOOD HANG to talk about it?”

The post went viral and led to many others criticizing Plaza for her narcissism in the situation.

What do you think about Aubrey Plaza on the “Good Hang” podcast talking about her dead estranged husband? Leave a comment and let us know.

