Auroch Digital announced that it hired woke activist Alanah Pearce as a voice actor for the upcoming Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun II.

In a post to X the company announced, “We’re excited to reveal that Nyra Veyrath will be voiced by Alanah Pearce! Like everyone here at Auroch Digital, Alanah has been a longtime fan of Warhammer 40,000.”

Pearce is an outspoken feminist and woke activist. She infamously claimed that having a 2-year-old is a “situational disability” for game accessibility last year.

In an upload to YouTube, Pearce said, “It counts as a disability where Elden Ring is concerned if you have a kid. You have a 2-year-old, you’re trying to play Elden Ring, you can’t pause. That is a situational disability that you have where the game not having the option for you to be able to pause, for example, is a hindrance for your particular disability, a situational disability.”

She continued, “You may need to pause to stop your kid from putting a fork into a socket, a power outlet.”

Pearce has also attempted to mock complaints about feminism being injected into video games. She mocked individuals noticing intersectional feminist propaganda in video games writing on X in 2019, “Can’t wrap my head around the idea that because Wolfenstein: Youngblood has female leads it is exclusively “for feminists”. I’ve been playing games my whole life and not once have I thought ‘this has a male lead, guess I shouldn’t play it!’ If I did, I wouldn’t have played much.”

In 2021, she encouraged her followers to donate money to the pro-LGBTQ+ group The Trevor Project and Able Gamers Charity.

Earlier in 2021, she wrote, “Aspiring trans writers: I have the time to take on one more mentee right now, and in celebration of #TransVisibilityDay, would love to find a trans man or woman who is interested in games media. If that’s you, please reply to this tweet with a link to something you have written!”

In July 2024, Pearce made a video where she announced she lives a disordered life. She said, “Essentially I’m not straight and that’s not something that I had ever hidden in any capacity. I feel like I always made it pretty obvious. I’m very, very luck and that I felt no pressure and I had no identity struggles and it’s something I’ve known my entire life and my family doesn’t care.”

She later declared, “As for what my identity is — I don’t care about labels, I don’t care what you want to call it — I think the term that fits me best based on the literal description is pansexual.”

