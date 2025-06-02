Author Nick Cole has been making waves on Amazon for years with his military science fiction, announcing he’s currently working on acquiring a “beloved IP” for WarGate Books.

Nick Cole is best known for his incredible success with his Galaxy’s Edge military science fiction that propelled both his and Jason Anspach’s careers to new heights. Anspach parlayed that success into starting WarGate Books, a publishing company that picked up legendary Battletech author Blaine Pardoe, among others, for its productions.

Now, it seems Nick Cole is working on acquiring an IP that might delight some fans in the future.

He posted to Facebook:

Meeting this morning with IP lawyer about the acquisition of a beloved IP. If so… this is a BOMBSHELL for WarGate Books and Jason Anspach and myself and that will launch next year sometime.

Hopefully able to spill the beans soon…

Forgotten Ruin 9 in progress, SGT Thor 4 in editing, Delta Kings (3 Book Forgotten Ruin Series) being shopped to audio producers.

GE Season 3 Book 3 this Fall!

WarGate expands and has picked up new brilliant authors and stunning series in the MilScifi and MilFantasy categories.

I am in talks for a new series next year with Audible.

Medusa and I are out to get sushi for lunch!

Life is good.

We love you!

And Thank You. Writing for you is the best job on the planet. I am so glad you dig these stories! More to come

This update comes right after some heavy news with WarGate Books getting targeted by Amazon multiple times, with the company removing all of its preorders just before launch, a move that got them to launch their latest book directly on their preorder store.

While he gives no indication as to what the IP might be, fans all voiced their excitement for Cole’s announcement without much speculation. One fan did, however, quip that Galaxy’s Edge would be acquiring LucasArts, something unlikely to happen with Disney at the helm of Star Wars.

Even though the IP isn’t likely to be Star Wars, WarGate Books would certainly do a better job with the brand than Disney has in recent years.

What do you think Nick Cole’s announcement might be? Leave a comment and let us know.

