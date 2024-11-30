'Avowed' Art Director Wants Supporters Of Donald Trump "To Feel The Sting Of Shame For The Rest Of Their Putrid Lives"
The Art Director for Avowed, Matt Hansen, made it abundantly clear that he hates anyone who supports Donald Trump and described their lives as “putrid.”
Fandom Pulse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
In a post to BlueSky ahead of the elections in the United States, Han…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.