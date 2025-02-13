'Avowed' Game Director Carrie Patel Says Players Should Expect "A Little Jank"
Carrie Patel, the Game Director for Avowed, recently shared that players should expect “a little jank” in the game and it’s part of the cost of being creative.
Fandom Pulse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
In a rapid-fire interview on the MinnMax YouTube channel, Pate…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.