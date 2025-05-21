Carrie Patel, the Game Director for Obsidian’s recently released Avowed game has left the company to take a position at Netflix.

Patel announced she joined Netflix and its Night School: A Netflix Game Studio on LinkedIn. She wrote, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Game Director at Night School: A Netflix Game Studio.”

According to her LinkedIn, Patel had been at Obsidian for nearly 12 years beginning as a Narrative Designer for Pillars of Eternity back in 2013. By 2016, she became a Narrative Co-Lead for Pillars of Eternity II: Dreadfire. In 2018 she became a Senior Narrative Designer for The Outer Worlds. In November 2019, she became the Game Director for The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon as well as the aforementioned Avowed.

Before joining Obsidian she worked as a Transfer Pricing Senior at Ernst & Young.

Avowed, which released in February, only managed to hit an all-time peak concurrent player count of just 19,198 on the first Sunday after its release. In the three months since the game has released the peak concurrent player count has declined over 97% with the most recent 24-hour peak only hitting 532 on Steam.

Obsidian did reveal a roadmap for the game about a week ago, which went into Fall 2025. It revealed it planned to release a New Game Plus mode as well as Photo Mode and other options including a new weapon type, changing appearances in world, new character presets, and more Godlike feature presets.

Patel infamously pitched Avowed to players saying they should expect “a little jank” with the game.

She was asked by the MinnMax YouTube channel, “Is a little jank kind of a good thing?”

Patel responded, “You got to accept a little jank to do something fun and creative.”

As for what Patel is working on at Night School Studio, it is unclear. The studio previously made Oxenfree, Oxenfree II: Lost Signals, and most recently Black Mirror: Thronglets.

What do you make of Patel leaving Obsidian just three months after Avowed’s release?

