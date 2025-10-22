Numerous individuals are condemning the casting of Kasia Smutniak, a pro-abortion activist to play Mary, the Mother of God, in Mel Gibson’s The Resurrection of the Christ.

It was reported earlier this month that Smutniak had been cast in the role replacing Maia Morgenstern, who played Mary in The Passion of the Christ.

Smutniak has advocated for abortion, the murder of innocent children, throughout the years. In September 2022, she posted to Instagram, “In recent years, months, days, I have seen with my own eyes how easy it is to lose those rights that until recently I took for granted. The freedom to choose who I am, how I want to be, what to do with my body, the possibility of dreaming of a better future for my children... everything seems to be in danger.”

“Just look at the facts: The loss of the right to abortion last year in my country, Poland, and a few months ago in the United States; the construction of the wall between Poland and Belarus; the denial of the right to asylum and basic human rights with the shameful practice of pushbacks; the loneliness and despair of Afghan women locked up in their homes by the regime and forgotten by us from one day to the next; the applause in the Senate when the Zan bill was rejected, and this election campaign full of frightening shouts...The list is really too long. And patience is running out.”

“When I met Emma Bonino last year, we discussed the issue of abortion, trying to highlight Law 194, which exists in Italy and protects women’s choices, but in fact is rarely applied. We also talked about many other things. It was an important meeting for me. I strongly believe in what Emma does, I really like the strength with which she defends her ideas and fights her battles, at her own expense.”

“It is no longer possible to watch what is happening without taking a stand. In a few days, Italy will have to choose which side to take. And I am on Emma’s side,” she concluded.