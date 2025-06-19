Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AJ's avatar
AJ
3m

Eh. Sometimes his online presence is a bit cringe, and sometimes he goes too hard, but that's just him. But granted, if he wants us to make these allowances for him, then in fairness we have to make them for the raging woke leftists he often tears apart.

I suppose the difference is that Correia is right, and standing up for real ethics and a kind of morality, as opposed to the ideological madness the left embraces. Still, if we're caring about optics, a little more savoir-faire might help.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture