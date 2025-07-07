A voice actor for Baldur’s Gate 3, who uses the name Samantha Béart and claims to be non-binary, claims that multiple video game developers are cutting storylines promoting the disordered LGBTQ+ agenda.

In an interview with The Gamer, the voice actor stated, “Without exposing devs, I know that's happening. Their storylines have been cut.”

“Historically, appeasement is a really bad thing. [...] But Indies exist. And people can write, and communities will get together, and we will absolutely get through this together,” the actor added.

The Gamer’s Rhiannon Bevan claims the reason these storylines promoting the disordered LGBTQ+ agenda are being cut is due to President Donald Trump. Bevan wrote, “The industry appears to be bowing down to the regressive politics of Trump's second term.”

It’s unclear if this claim is true and if true which developers are making these cuts. It’s unlikely any studios affiliated with Microsoft and Xbox as the company made clear its dedication to the LGBTQ+ agenda in June posting to X, “This Pride Month, we’re honoring the strength of LGBTQIA+ communities and the bonds we build through games. Celebrate with us as we spotlight LGBTQIA+ creators, meaningful stories, and exclusive in-game content across our games at Xbox.”

Square Enix also embraced the disordered agenda changing its social media profile image to its pride ambassador Mina, which is “non-binary and use[s] they/them pronouns."

Similarly Cloud Imperium Games, the developer of Star Citizen and Squadron 42, also revealed it still bows due to the LGBTQ+ by changing its profile image.

CD Projekt Red, the developer of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher franchise also updated its profile on its various social media platforms to have a rainbow behind its logo.

Borderlands developer Gearbox also updated its profile image to promote the disordered movement.

Google Play also had multiple prompts when accessing its app. The first declares, “Celebrate Pride with games on Play.”

Behaviour Interactive’s Dead by Daylight posted, “Happy Pride! We're celebrating our 2SLGBTQIA+ community with pride this June, and all year long. As the fog clears up, we'll be heading Into The Rainbow again later this month! Stay tuned for more.”

Warframe, which is developed by Digital Extremes, posted, “Our Pride 2025 festivities have begun! Celebrate inclusivity throughout the Origin System with all-new Pride Customizations, support Warframe creators, and more!”

Additionally, the Woke and Censored Games Alert curator on Steam also added titles like Squirrel with a Gun for adding pride month content to the game. Longstory 2 was also added with a note stating it is a “pronouns dating sim that the characters are middle schoolers.”

It is quite possible there are no changes happening whatsoever, but the LGBTQ+ activists are attempting to paint themselves as victims to gain clout and influence, and push even more degenerate and disgusting LGBTQ+ content.

What do you make of this voice actor’s claims?

