Bandai Namco condemned the use of its brand that was used in AI images that were used to mock the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

An image circulated on social media depicting a model kit of Kirk in the moment he was assassinated. That model kit was clearly labeled with Bandai’s brand name.

In response to this, Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America condemned it. A post to the company’s X account reads, “We have recently been made aware of AI-generated images circulating online that depict the Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. logo on packaging associated with graphic or violent content, including references to recent events. We want to make it unequivocally clear: Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. strongly condemns any form of violence and does not support or endorse the use of our brand , products, or logo in any such context. These images are not created, approved, or affiliated with our company.”

Additionally, the company declared, “We are actively investigating this matter and are taking steps to report and remove any unauthorized or misleading content. The misuse of our intellectual property in a way that misrepresents our values and intentions is deeply concerning and will not be tolerated.”

“We thank our community for bringing this to our attention and encourage anyone who sees similar misuses to report them to us directly,” the post concluded.

