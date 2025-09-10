Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
twb's avatar
twb
2h

watch as the conservative circular firing squad springs into action!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
The Gray Man's avatar
The Gray Man
2h

Sarah Hoyt is definitely not American!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture