Ruby Rose, who played Batwoman in CW’s terrible TV show, shared her belief that President Donald Trump plans to starve the United States of America.

In a thread posted to Threads, Rose stated, “‘Christians don’t let folk starve’ - actually fundamentalists have a history of it. I believe Trump is preparing to reintroduce large-scale institutional care (Orphanages) across America.”

She then explained, “The church needs money. The Gov needs money. The church is hemorrhaging from all the settlements they have to pay for abusing children and what they lost when they lost the orphanages. Which is what happened when social security and welfare was introduced for single mothers. They despite the poor.”

“They are also losing the PR campaign and are desperate to gain influence again,” she continued. “Institutional care generated income: state per-child payments, donations, and free labour. It also gave them influence over hundreds of thousands of children.”

“They have done this before, in many countries. Colonial governments didn’t believe in welfare systems. However it would be ‘impossible’ to re-introduce orphanages like that now. We know too much about attachment theory, the importance of a family structure - and besides, the whole unpaid labor thing would be illegal.Unless you peek inside Project 2025.”

“What does it mean when you want to cut Head Start - a program designed to shorten the gaps for under privileged children,” she added. “Or cut SNAP benefits.

What does it mean when Project 2025 pushes to remove Child labor laws? And says that some kids should be able to do dangerous work?”

Rose would continue her thread by pointing to her home country of Australia claiming the government colluded with the Church to put poor children into orphanages and then starve them.

She wrote, “The rich folk hated seeing the poor folk and considered the poor kids to be particularly unappealing and possibly dangerous. This is where the Government should have / could have introduced a safety net, a way to protect the folk who built the economy. Instead the Church approached them. The church needed money and influence. The government needed to hide all the poor people and fast.

And little boys and girls homes were introduced.”

“Then, they starved, abused and neglected the children while they forced them to work tirelessly for church profit,” she stated. “As the partnership grew, they started stealing children. If you want to know about that, look up the Forgotten Australians.

There was a wave of positive action taken to provide some accountability a few years ago, only to have every decision over turned and victims to be left behind again.”

Rose then declared, “Anyhoo, Trump loves prisons, they make money, detention centers make money too. But nothing makes more ROI than cutting welfare and selling kids to the church again. Just a hunch.”

“By the way, it’s crazy, but these orphanages were at their peek in the 1950s. Not in like 1850. You know, because of all the ‘undisciplined morally bankrupt, poor people’ and not because of World War I,II, the depression, and diseases like typoid or scarlet fever and TB,” she concluded. “So, recently enough to house my 3 uncles, my aunt, and my father. Who was made a state ward. We stole hundreds of thousands of children. And then we abused them.”

