Video game developer Bethesda has deleted a post maligning Charlie Kirk as a fascist and mocking his assassination.

In a now-deleted post that was captured by video game critic Craig Skistimas aka Stuttering Craig, Bethesda shared a clip from its recently released Indiana Jones and the Golden Circle game. Indiana Jones pets a cat and says, “Nice place. You don't care much about these fascists, do you?”

As can be seen above, Skistimas made it clear he wants whoever was involved in posting this fired from Bethesda.

And he wasn’t alone. Dan Vasc posted, “They took this down, and that will be it. Bethesda has in their ranks emotionally disconnected sociopaths who want you dead. And it has been so for a long time.”

Jeremy Hambly aka The Quartering posted, “So Bethesda just posted a video very OBVIOUSLY laughing about the assassination of Charlie Kirk. After immediate backlash they cowardly deleted.”

He added, “Who is their social media manager? They should be unemployed immediately or boycott.”

Indeed this individual should be fired and it is right and just to do so. As Dr. Edward Feser explains, “The ideas and arguments of [wokism] are uniformly bad, but many people remain attached to them anyway, because the main appeal of wokeness is below the level of reason. As I have argued elsewhere, it is fueled by seething envy and ressentiment directed against the natural order of things. These spiritual pathologies make any politics rooted in them especially militant, hateful, and impervious to rational persuasion.”

In order to combat it he prescribes that it “be treated the way we treat Nazism, segregationism, and other ideas that are inherently destructive of basic social cohesion – as something to be purged altogether from school curricula, government, and other institutions, as well as from respectable discourse. The state, therefore, not only should not favor it, but should not even be neutral about it. Rather, governments ought actively to work to extirpate wokeness from any and all institutions over which they have any power or influence. Since such a purge is precisely what the woke intend for the non-woke, this policy yields just deserts as well as society’s self-preservation.”

Additionally, Dr. Feser notes, “There can be no right under natural law to speak lies or to promote evil, since that would be directly contrary to the end for which the right to free speech exists.” That end being “the right to speak the truth and to uphold the good.”

