Billboard Removes Eric July's "Glorious Death" From Charts Despite Meeting All Requirements
Eric July, founder of the comic universe Rippaverse and creator of the hit single "Glorious Death," has exposed how Billboard magazine removed his song from their charts despite meeting all the requirements for inclusion. This latest example of industry gatekeeping demonstrates how established media institutions continue to suppress independent creators who don't conform to their political preferences.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.