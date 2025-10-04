Billie Piper and David Tennant have been making waves as they made a Comic-Con appearance to talk about the future of Doctor Who. In the wake of the controversial ending to Russell T. Davies’ recent iteration of the show ending in Piper becoming the Doctor, the actors have a pitch: a Doctor Who movie.

David Tennant and Billie Piper’s era of Doctor Who is one of the fans’ favorite times with the character of The Doctor. Fresh off of the reboot where Davies and company built a modern show in 2005, the will-they-won’t-they relationship between the companion and The Doctor built a lot of tension until Piper exited the show to pursue other acting ventures.

It was arguably all downhill after that era, though there were still some great moments during Tennant’s tenure, and with Matt Smith following, that kept the show in the pop culture zeitgeist for a lot of years.

In recent iterations, however, Doctor Who has been mired in heavy identity politics and nonsensical storylines, miring the legacy of not only the rebooted version but of all of Doctor Who. The new modern era seemed to be one political stunt after another, with a transgender “Rose” appearing in David Tennant’s return to the character, where he was lectured over being a “male-presenting Time Lord,” to Sir Isaac Newton, a historical figure, being cast as an Indian.

It only became worse as Nctui Gatwa took over the role, turning the Doctor into lectures on racism and the LGBTQ agenda and turning off audiences in the process, culminating in the lowest-rated episodes in the history of the show. Disney, which partnered with the BBC to inject capital into the very expensive program, backed out of a deal at the end, canceling the show prematurely as even Gatwa wanted out.

As a last-ditch stunt, Russell T. Davies had The Doctor regenerate into Billie Piper, trying to create enough buzz to get anything going, but it’s been silent since then as nothing’s been happening with the show. David Tennant and Billie Piper have their own idea, though.

At Los Angeles Comic-Con, the pair talked about a potential movie. “I always was pitching for that,” Piper said. “Where’s the film? … I loved it that people went to see the last Doctor Who episode [‘The Reality War’] in the cinema. I just loved that. I would love the Doctor Who experience on the big screen. They’re sort of like films anyway. But yeah, I’d do that. Wouldn’t you?”

“Oh, for sure, yeah,” Tennant said. “We’re available!”

A movie under the current circumstances would likely be more of the same. While the BBC has a lot to unwind after Davies went hog wild in the recent iteration, they’d have to do something to mark a wholesale change and fix the characters in a way that feels like it fits classic Who.

What do you think of their pitch at LA Comic-Con?

