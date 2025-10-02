Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
4m

Mass Effect is the next failure "everyone is waiting for" and will be the "greatest ever" (flop).

The developers of ME stated on Bluesky around inauguration that they would be bringing the fight against Trump into the newest Mass Effect in development.

How's that really going to work out for them?

But... there are still low-IQ players blind enough that they're "holding out hope" that these TDS septum-rings will finally "learn a lesson" and make a game that isn't about their idiotic gender struggles.

Note the teaser of Shepard. Sexy, androgynous walk on a gender-fluid figure. I swear that if I had blinked, I woulda seen Baphomet.

No thanks.

And I hope all those portfolio-padders never find work again. Harsh? Too bad.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture