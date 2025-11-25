Noah Centineo is reportedly in talks to star opposite Sydney Sweeney in Bandai Namco’s live-action Mobile Suit Gundam film.

Nexus Point News reported, “ Noah Centineo is now in talks to join Legendary’s Gundam, following Drew Starkey, who was previously in talks, falling off.”

It was previously reported by Variety back in March that Sweeney was in talks to star in the film that is being written and directed by Jim Mickle and developed by Legendary and Bandai Namco Filmworks.

The film was originally announced back in February with Bandai Namco sharing in a press release it had “signed an agreement in January 2025 to co-finance GUNDAM (tentative name) (referred to as GUNDAM), a Hollywood live-action film adaptation of the Mobile Suit Gundam series.”

Sweeney shared a brief update about it earlier this month when asked if there was any movement on it. She said, “There is every single day.”

Mobile Suit Gundam was originally created by Yoshiyuki Tomino back in 1979. The original anime series is set in a world where the Earth Federation and the Principality of Zeon are at war. The Principality of Zeon is a collection of space colonies that seeks independence from the Earth Federation.

In order to obtain that independence, it launches a surprise attack on the Earth Federation dropping an entire space colony on Earth and initially overwhelming the Earth Federation’s forces with its mobile suit technology, specifically the Zaku.

However, the Earth Federation responds with the development of the RX-78-2 Gundam and the SCV- 70 White Base, a Pegasus-class assault carrier.

The show follows high school student Amuro Ray as he finds himself the pilot of the RX-78-2 Gundam after Char Aznable and Zeon forces infiltrate the space colony where the Gundam was being created and begin to pursue him and the White Base across the stars and even down to Earth.

The show explores various themes from the cost of war, the relationship between man and technology, colonialism and freedom, identity and purpose, and much more.

According to Nexus Point News, the film is expected to loosely adapt Mobile Suit Gundam: The 08th MS Team. The story follows Ensign Shiro Amada as he takes command of the Federation’s 08th Mobile Suit Team and fights a guerilla war in the jungles of Southeast Asia against Zeon forces. Things get complicated when he encounters the Zeon pilot Aina Sahalin and begins having feelings for her.

The film is expected to see Sweeney playing a Zeon officer who is on a mission to avenge her father while Centineo’s character is a Federation officer and her love interest.

NEXT: How Wicked Is A Real Perversion Of Wizard Of Oz And Encapsulates The Worst Of Modern Culture