Multiple BlueSky users had a conniption after Japanese VTuber Inugami Korone streamed Hogwarts Legacy.

As initially reported by YouTuber Hero Hei, BlueSky users threw a fit after Korone planned to play Hogwarts Legacy.

One wrote, “Korone is scheduled to play the terf wizard game. Unfollowed, unsubscribed. I make no exceptions. You support TERFs, it's over for us. No exceptions.”

In the replies, one wrote, “She’s sponsored for it too, she’s quite literally taking blood money for this.”

Another responded, “May her head roll. Genocide supporter.”

Another wrote, “How disappointing… seriously, there are so many games to stream today that are more fun and will get better engagement, and as a bonus they don’t enrich such a horrible excuse for a person.”

“I wouldn't be suprised if Korone got ran into the ground because of Hogwarts Legacy. Because it wouldn't be the first time that a vtuber got ran out from a game based on a book series that was made by a TERF,” posted another.

Another quote posted the original post and wrote, “This honestly makes me both angry and depressed. Korone was literally the Vtuber that got me interested in Vtubing. I'm honestly glad I removed the Vtuber tag from all my socials because this is disgusting. Blood is on your hands now Korone, fuck you for ever letting me think of you as a good person.”

This individual added, “When people claim they're pro trans rights, and then they support a fascist TERF. No you're not pro trans rights, and we see you for your lies.”

Another posted, “And if you are not trans, and frankly unless you are trans and in the UK, you are NOT allowed to argue against my words on this matter. MY RIGHTS WERE STOLEN BY THAT B***H AND KORONE HAS THE GALL TO TAKEN MONEY FROM THEM.”

Still another wrote, “Korone is streaming the stupid f***ing dumb f**k idiotic f***ing stupid f**king TERF wizard game WHY DID YOU HAVE TO F***ING DO THAT KORONE”

Another posted, “Disgusting. Shame on Korone and her team.”

This is just another example that proves Dr. Edward Feser’s prescription to wokeness and the ideologies found within it such as transgenderism is true. It is not “simply one political tendency alongside others” and it should not “be afforded the same respect and given the same voice.” Instead it should “be treated the way we treat Nazism, segregationism, and other ideas that are inherently destructive of basic social cohesion – as something to be purged altogether from school curricula, government, and other institutions, as well as from respectable discourse. The state, therefore, not only should not favor it, but should not even be neutral about it. Rather, governments ought actively to work to extirpate wokeness from any and all institutions over which they have any power or influence. Since such a purge is precisely what the woke intend for the non-woke, this policy yields just deserts as well as society’s self-preservation.”

This ideology must be suppressed and it must be done through the state, this type of behavior is absolutely and should not be tolerated.

NEXT: Gender Activists Melt Down After 'Genshin Impact' Streamer Tectone Says He's Had Enough