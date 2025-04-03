Board game designer Eric Lang has seen his share of controversy during his time in the gaming industry. Now, he’s been accused of using Chinese slave labor for his products, and his response is to tell another board game designer, “Consider kissing every square inch of my black a**.”

The woke mind virus has invaded the board game industry in recent years, with the bulk of the mainstream industry pushing hard for leftist identity politics. They went so crazy during the election that they started a “Gamers 4 Harris” site where board game designers, company executives, and influencers all listed their names to try to pressure others in the industry to voice public support for the failed presidential candidate. The site has since been deleted.

Eric Lang has been the product of diversity hires, leveraging race-baiting for his black identity into a position at Cool Mini Or Not (CMON), in which he had to step down. Last year, he came under fire for adding pronouns to the Mass Effect Board Game, harassing gamers with his extremist politics.

He’s prone to making rage-bait posts about Nazis, such as when he posted, “Also, just in case it wasn’t blisteringly obvious: Nazis should not feel safe. Ever. When they feel safe, the rest of us are not.”

Though the German National Socialist Party probably has a lot of platform points that agree with Eric Lang’s brand of politics, he is typically virtue signaling against Republicans when he makes such statements.

He took to Facebook to decry Donald Trump’s tariffs and lecture gamers not to bother board game designers about the situation. He posted, “Hey, Maybe don’t come at game industry people demanding education about tariffs RIGHT NOW.”

“These folk were gut-punched a few days ago, and now get to see their livelihood imperiled by a feckless madman,” he continued, referring to President Donald Trump.

“They’re not going to do your homework for you in this moment. Google is free. Give them space, and read the room holy sh**,” he concluded.

Lang was confronted about this post by The Silver River board game designer Robert Burke. Burke commented, “Maybe consider not using international slave labor? Just a thought.”

To which Eric Lang went ballistic, saying, “Maybe consider kissing every square inch of my black a**, Fox News sock puppet account.”

Burke fired back, “You have the actual intelligence of a root vegetable, Eric. An angry, rude one, perhaps a beat.

The board game industry is in a lot of turmoil over the Trump tariffs, as many companies use cheap foreign slave labor to produce the cards, boards, and miniatures associated with their games.

Jeff Bergen used to run the retail network TGG Games, but he sold the company and left the industry. He posted to Facebook, “The tabletop industry is done. I always had impeccable timing!”

Perhaps this accounts for Eric Lang’s bad mood, as tabletop gaming has indeed relied on international slave labor for too long. Unless the board game industry figures out how to make their components in the USA, they may well be in for a bad time this year.

What do you think of Eric Lang losing his mind at a fellow board game designer over international slave labor? Leave a comment and let us know.

