Board Game Designer Eric Lang Who Said "Nazis Should Never Feel Safe" Claims It's Normal To "Be Happy" About Charlie Kirk's Death
The board game industry has some of the most toxic elements of society within it, and as a small community, the overwhelming social pressure involved is in justifying and cheering for Charlie Kirk’s awful assassination. Radical extremist designer Eric Lang calls for nuance and, in doing so, claims “being happy” Charlie Kirk “is gone” is totally normal b…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.