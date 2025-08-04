Temuera Morrison and Daniel Logan, who have both played Boba Fett across various television shows and movies, commented on the fact that that Lucasfilm seemingly has no plans to return to the character.

As reported by Collider, the duo appeared at the Tampa Bay Comic Convention and were asked if there were any plans to return to the character. Morrison responded, “No. I think we really have to treasure those moments now.”

He then encouraged attendees to petition Lucasfilm to have them return, “All of you need to send a fax, or a letter, or an email, to those powers that be at Lucasfilm. I'm sure they'd love to hear from everyone. Please give Daniel Logan and Temuera Morrison another chance and put them somewhere.”

Logan added, “The crazy part with Star Wars is that you don't know about filming anything until like, a week, or maybe two, or even less than that, right? But the thing is, Temuera is the greediest person in Star Wars. He's played so many characters, he's got the most characters in Star Wars, if you go down the line — from Jango, Boba, all of the Clones, Rex, Cody, Fives — he's got the most characters in Star Wars.”

“There’s going to be plenty of opportunities. Especially for this guy, especially with this era of Star Wars, like Ahsoka, and all this stuff set after Return of the Jedi,” Logan concluded.

Morrison’s comments are not unheard of. Back in August during an appearance at Fan Expo Chicago, Morrison shared he had not received a call to return to the character for The Mandalorian & Grogu film. He said, “I’m still waiting for a phone call to be quite honest. I think we’re just put on the shelf for a little bit. Maybe we come off the shelf later.”

Morrison also indicated it was unlikely he would return to Boba Fett due to The Book of Boba Fett show. “[The Book of Boba Fett’s] reception does seem to have impacted the future of the character in the franchise,” he shared.

Back in 2023 at Supanova Expo in Melbourne, Morrion shared that he was supposed to appear in The Mandalorian Season 3, but he never received a call, “I was supposed to be in The Mandalorian season 3 but nobody rang me. I was waiting for the phone call in New Zealand, waiting and wanting to give up.”

In 2022, he lamented how Lucasfilm had written the character in The Book of Boba Fett. He told ET Online, “We’ve got to bring him back somewhere. We’ve got to see the old Boba Fett.”

“We reintroduced him,” he continued. “We found out some stuff. But I think it’s time to get him back to his badass ways. No two ways around that.”

“So, I think we sort of have that scope to go back there, but that’s out of my control. I’ll just see what happens,” he added.

What do you make of Morrison’s recent comments?

