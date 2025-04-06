

Express Elevator to Hell is an anthology you won’t want to miss. With fifteen authors delivering a collection of intense planetary assault stories, this book is a thrilling ride from start to finish. Published by Chris Kennedy Publishing, it takes readers deep into the heart of interstellar warfare, where every drop-pod descent is a leap into chaos and destruction.



One of the anthology’s standout qualities is its variety. While each story revolves around planetary assaults, the perspectives, themes, and tones shift, keeping things fresh. Some stories lean into gritty realism, while others add humor, suspense, or deep introspection. The book isn’t just about explosions and gunfire - it explores the consequences of war, both for the soldiers and those caught in the crossfire.



The opening story, By a Thread by Kevin Ikenberry, sets a high bar, following a tank unit as they parachute into enemy territory. The action is tight, the stakes are high, and it makes for an exhilarating start. Another highlight is Curahee by Jonathan P. Brazee, which delivers an immersive planetary war narrative that feels like it could be the start of a larger series. The drop-pod technology and military tactics feel incredibly realistic, making it a standout. Of course, no anthology is without its ups and downs.

Some stories, like Trust the Cheddar by Charli Cox, take a more humorous approach, which may or may not land depending on your preference. One of the biggest highlights of the book is Operation Sombra Strike, a four-story interconnected arc written by Rick Partlow, James S. Aaron, Jeffery H. Haskell, and L.L. Richman. These stories flow together seamlessly, creating a blockbuster-style narrative packed with adrenaline-fueled battles, military camaraderie, and high-stakes survival.

If you’re a fan of Aliens, you’ll love the nods to classic sci-fi warfare tropes, from droptroopers to ruthless corporations. Beyond the action, the book’s greatest strength is its ability to balance spectacle with depth. Some stories force characters to question their actions, consider the cost of war, and deal with the emotional aftermath of battle. That’s what makes Express Elevator to Hell stand out—it’s not just mindless action; it’s military sci-fi with heart.







Overall, this anthology is a must-read for fans of military sci-fi, whether you enjoy hard-hitting realism or fast-paced space combat. It delivers an exciting mix of action, strategy, and world-building, making it a fantastic addition to any sci-fi reader’s library.



Drop in, strap up, and enjoy the ride because this elevator is going straight down into the heart of Military Sci-Fi action!

You can get the Express Elevator To Hell anthology here.



