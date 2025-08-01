Fandom Pulse

John Van Stry's avatar
John Van Stry
5h

I made my bones in the writing industry, as an indie author, writing books for men.

I started doing it in 2011, because I couldn't find the books I wanted. Books with guys in them doing the things guys do. Not books about women who were uber powerful girl bosdes and always right and winning, while the men in the story were always second class.

You all know those stories, you've all seen them.

I quickly started piling up sales and best sellers. When people asked me what my secret was, I told them: I write for men. I write men's adventure. I write the stuff guys want to buy and read. I even had to branch out into a pen name (Jan Stryvant) to meet the demand.

Yes, once you've sold over a million copies, people start to notice.

Being one of the first (if not the first) to start this new trend was rewarding, but it also wasn't without a lot of pitfalls. A lot of feminist groups used to come to everything new I put out and 1-star the hell out of it and write vicious reviews. (oh how I miss being able to reply to reviews on Amazon! I miss calling out those harpies).

But the biggest reward isn't just the sales (though it's nice to make money), no it's all of the OTHER authors now out there writing men's adventure and other stories for MEN to read!

Oh, and one of the surprises I found out along the way? WOMEN a lot of women, ALSO want stories with strong male characters in them. Turns out there are a lot of women who are attracted to men being men, and women being women. Half of my fans of the Valens Legacy series, which I wrote under my pen name, were women - hell, I was getting fan mail from female CEO's!

Who knew? :-)

