BookTok Furious With Sexual Assault Allegations After Dark Romantasy Event "Sinners & Stardust"
Romantasy as a genre has been criticized for bringing out the worst in female readers, with degenerate fiction pushing the boundaries of what any sane person considers okay. It’s been downplayed as “it’s just fiction,” but now we’re finding real-life implications after the Sinners & Stardust event that bills itself as “dark themed romance” has now taken an even darker turn with multiple allegations of sexual assault.
