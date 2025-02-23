Both Fantasy News BookTuber Daniel Greene And Naomi King Are Milking The Controversy For Clicks At This Point
Now that the controversy’s died down, both Fantasy News BookTuber Daniel Greene and Naomi King seem to be trying to milk their YouTube channels for all they’re worth, releasing dueling videos to slam each other in what appears to be naked attempts to milk the drama.
Two weeks ago, Naomi King accused Daniel Greene of sexual assault in a long, crying video…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.