Box office analyst OMB Reviews predicted that the upcoming Labor Day weekend will be “one of the worst holiday weekend[s]” ever.

In a recent YouTube upload, he shared, “Today, we’re doing a box office preview for this upcoming weekend, which sees probably one of the worst holiday weekend box offices I’ve ever seen with no major new releases set for this weekend. And all of the new releases that are coming out doing not much of anything. One of which is a Darren Aronofsky film that cost about $40 million and is expected to only make $6 million in its domestic opening, which is atrocious.”

He went on to note that Weapons will take the number one spot in its fourth weekend and Disney’s Freakier Friday will be second in its fourth weekend as well. Next, he pointed out that the 50th anniversary rerelease of Steven Spielberg’s Jaws is expected to outperform new releases.

However, Weapons is only expected to gross just $11.6 million and he predicts the entire weekend might do just $50 million.

For comparison, Labor Day weekend in 2024 did $82.2 million with Deadpool & Wolverine leading the charts with $15.4 million. Alien: Romulus came in second at $9.2 million and Twisters brought in $7.7 million. the first new film, Reagan, was fourth at $7.6 million.

In 2023 the entire weekend grossed $89.1 million. The top earning film was the newly released The Equalizer 3 with $34.6 million. Barbie was second with $10.2 million, Blue Beetle was third with $7.1 million, and Gran Turismo was fourth with $6.6 million.

In 2022, when theaters were still coming out of Covid hysteria the weekend only grossed $52.6 million. Top Gun: Maverick was the top grossed with $6 million. Bullet Train was second with $5.7 million, Spider-Man: No Way Home was third with $5.4 million, DC League of Super Pets was fourth with a $5 million haul.

Pre-covid in 2019, the total weekend haul was $91.9 million. Angel Has Fallen was the top grossed with $11.7 million. Good Boys was second with $9.5 million, Disney’s The Lion King was third with $6.9 million, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw was fourth with $6.4 million.

NEXT: 'Harry Potter' Director Questions The Point Of HBO's New TV Adaptation